Vyxeos receives marketing authorisation in the European Union for treatment of AML

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) announces that the European Commission approved Vyxeos 44 mg/100 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion for the treatment of adults with therapy-related acute myeloid leukaemia (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC).

Vyxeos is an advanced liposomal formulation that delivers a synergistic molar ratio of daunorubicin and cytarabine.

Vyxeos is the first chemotherapy to demonstrate an overall survival advantage versus the standard of care in a Phase 3 study of older adult patients with newly diagnosed t-AML or AML-MRC.