IGT and William Hill U.S. chosen by the Rhode Island Lottery to provide end-to-end sports betting technology and services

IGT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and William Hill U.S. have been chosen by the Rhode Island Lottery to be the end-to-end sports betting service provider for a period of five years at the state's licensed video lottery and table game establishments, Twin River Casino and Tiverton Casino.

Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO, North America said, "IGT is a leading and proven supplier of sports betting technology in the U.S. The combination with William Hill, a leading sports betting operator in the U.S., uniquely positions us to provide the Rhode Island Lottery with a comprehensive, market-ready solution to maximize sports betting revenues and returns to good causes for the state of Rhode Island."