Futures start week on right foot

Reassuring comments from Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming are sending futures higher to start the week. Dow +0.3% ; S&P 500 +0.2% ; Nasdaq +0.4% .

The Fed Chair said the central bank would likely continue with its policy tightening if the economy continued to strengthen, but a gradual approach to rate hikes remains appropriate to protect the U.S. economy and job growth.

Powell last week came under fire from Trump, who said he was "not thrilled" by the Fed's raising of rates.

Oil is down 0.4% at $68.44/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1211/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.82%.

