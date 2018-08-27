Wright Medical Group enters into definitive agreement to acquire Cartiva

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cartiva, Inc., a private orthopaedic medical device company focused on treatment of osteoarthritis of the great toe. The transaction will add a differentiated PMA-approved technology for a high-volume foot and ankle procedure.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wright will acquire 100% of Cartiva’s outstanding equity for a total price of $435M in cash.

The company anticipates funding the purchase price through the sale of equity securities. The Cartiva transaction is expected to close in Q4.

Also, Wright updated its FY2018 sale guidance, excluding the impact of the Cartiva acquisition to ~$812M to $822M, from its previous guidance of ~$808M to $820M.