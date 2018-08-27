Tahoe Resources says 12 kidnapped contractors are returned

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) says 12 of Minera San Rafael's unarmed security contract workers were released several hours after they were abducted on the evening of Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

The 12 ere escorted by the Guatemalan civil national police back to Jalapa where they were treated for injuries and trauma, the company said.

Tahoe says it's taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of its employees and contractors, their families, and local community members.

More than 300 days have passed without the Guatemalan Constitutional Court issuing a final decision in the case of the Escobal mining license. Durin that time various violent actions have been carried out against Minera San Rafael workers and contractors as residents and community members, Tahoe says.

