Pebblebrook proposal for LaSalle makes headway, could lead to `superior proposal'

LaSalle Hotel Properties' (NYSE:LHO) board of trustees determines that the non-binding proposal received from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) on Aug. 21, 2018 could "reasonably be expected to lead to a `superior proposal' " as defined in LaSalle's merger pact with Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

That allows the board to start talks with Pebblebrook. LaSalle still remains bound by the terms of the Blackstone agreement, and the board hasn't change its recommendation in support of that deal. Neither is it recommending a deal with Pebblebrook.

"There can be no assurance that the discussions with Pebblebrook will result in the board’s determination that the Pebblebrook Proposal is a superior proposal or the consummation of a transaction that is superior to the pending transaction with Blackstone," LaSalle's statement says.

The determination comes after HG Vora, which holds 8.2% of LaSalle shares, said it plans to vote against the Blackstone deal and two proxy advisory firms recommended voting against that deal.

Pebblebrook holds a 9.8% stake of LaSalle.

Source: Press Release

