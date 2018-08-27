Pfizer's tafamidis shows positive effect in late-stage ATTR-CM study; shares up 1% premarket

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ATTR-ACT, evaluating Vyndaqel (tafamidis) in patients with a rare disorder called wild-type or variant (hereditary) transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Patients with ATTR-CM receiving tafamidis experienced less all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular (CV)-related hospitalizations versus placebo over a 30-month treatment period.

Specifically, patients in the treatment group experienced all-cause mortality of 29.5% compared to 42.9% for control (hazard ratio = 0.70; p=0.0259) and a 0.48 annualized rate of CV-related hospitalization versus 0.70 for control (relative risk ratio = 0.68; p<0.0001).

Tafamidis-treated patients also showed reduced declines in six-minute walk test distance (p<0.0001) and reduced declines in quality of life measures (p<0.0001).

The data were presented at the ESC Congress in Munich and published online in the New England Journal of Medicine.