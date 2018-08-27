Balmoral updates on Gargoyle nickel sulphide discovery

Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF) discloses that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Gargoyle Property in Ontario.

The company says nickel sulphide mineralization was recently discovered in intermittent outcrop exposure at the location.

Grab samples collected from the property have returned grades of 0.25% to 0.71% nickel, with anomalous copper and cobalt values.

"The Gargoyle property acquisition supplements our renewed focus on nickel exploration and nicely complements the recently announced drill program at Grasset,” says CEO Darin Wagner.

Source: Press Release