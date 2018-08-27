Invitation Homes' CEO taking temporary leave for family medical issue

Invitation Homes' (NYSE:INVH) President and CEO will be taking a leave of absence to care for a family member's medical issue.

Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer Dallas B. Tanner will serve as interim president during Frederick Tuomi's absence.

An executive committee of the board--consisting of Bryce Blair, Robert G. Harper, and Jeffrey E. Kelter--will work with Tanner and other members of Invitation Homes' executive leadership team during Tuomi's absence to execute on the company's business objectives.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Invitation Homes cuts upper end of year adjusted FFO per share guidance (Aug. 9)