Analysts unveil ratings on Sonos

Analyst coverage launches on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) following the company's IPO.
Goldman Sachs initiates the consumer electronics stock with a Buy rating and price target of $25.
Also making bullish calls, Raymond James and RBC Capital set Outperform ratings on Sonos.
Stifel starts off Sonos at Hold and assigns a price target of $20.
Morgan Stanley lines up Sonos at Equal-weight with a price target of $20.
Sonos is up 1.93% in premarket trading to $20.60. The IPO was priced at $15 per share after the initial range was set by the company at $17 to $19.
