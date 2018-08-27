Analysts unveil ratings on Sonos

Analyst coverage launches on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) following the company's IPO.

Goldman Sachs initiates the consumer electronics stock with a Buy rating and price target of $25.

Also making bullish calls, Raymond James and RBC Capital set Outperform ratings on Sonos.

Stifel starts off Sonos at Hold and assigns a price target of $20.

Morgan Stanley lines up Sonos at Equal-weight with a price target of $20.