HFF reports sale of 20-building portfolio and Chicago apartment tower

HFF (NYSE:HF) reports the sale of a 20-building light industrial portfolio including properties in Dallas, Houston, and Charlotte, NC, for $148M.

Exeter Property Group bought the portfolio, totaling 1.25M square feet, from seller Adler Real Estate Partners.

Separately, HFFsays it represented Crescent Heights in the sale of The Lex, a 35-story apartment property in Chicago's South Loop. The property was bought by FPA Multifamily LLC and was purchased free and clear of existing financing.

