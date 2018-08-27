Study shows Novartis' Entresto can be safely initiated early in recently hospitalized patients

New data from the Phase 4 TRANSITION study shows that Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) ENTRESTO (sacubitril/valsartan) can be safely initiated early in hospitalized patients after an acute heart failure episode, both in the hospital and in an out-patient setting and in a wide range of stabilized patients.

The company says 83% of chronic heart failure patients are hospitalized at least one due to an acute heart failure episode. The 30-day prognosis for these patients is poor with 25% being re-admitted and up to 10% dying.

Shares are off a fraction premarket.