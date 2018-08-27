ARC Group enters into agreement to acquire the Fat Patty’s franchise

ARC Group (OTCQB:ARCK) has entered into an agreement to acquire the Fat Patty’s franchise for a purchase price of $12.3M. The transaction is expected to close on August 31.

Mr. Kasturi stated, “As a result of this acquisition, we anticipate ARC Group’s combined annualized revenue run rate will be in excess of $15 million, and with our planned Tilted Kilt acquisition, we project ARC Group’s combined annualized revenue run rate will approach nearly $30 million. Overall, we have built a highly scalable and profitable organization, with aggressive growth plans – both organic and through accretive acquisitions.”