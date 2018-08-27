CLPS expands Southeast Asia footprint with acquisition of Infogain

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) through its subsidiary CLPS Technology has acquired 80% of the equity of InfoGain Solutions Pte. Ltd. for cash consideration of S$576K (~$420K).

Ms. Tian van Acken, Chief Financial Officer of CLPS, added, "As a result of this acquisition, CLPS will take on an expanded regional client base, and we intend to complete the integration of InfoGain's full employee base by the end of the year. In the long term, as we expand further into InfoGain's geographies and implement our operational expertise, we anticipate decreased operating costs, improved margins, and increased profits."