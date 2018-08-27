Good pricing news for Potash players

Indian potash importer IPL has settled a contract with Belarus at $290 per ton, reports Bloomberg. That would be higher than consensus forecasts of about $280.
BMO's Joel Jackson was expecting just $270, and says the news should be supportive for the fertilizer names. Up next for the group is China's contract settlement, and the Belarus news should strengthen the negotiating position of the producers.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) are up about 1% premarket. Others of note include Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF).
