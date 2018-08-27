Novo's Ozempic reduced CV risk in high-risk type 2 diabetics in late-stage studies

Post hoc subgroup analyses of the Phase 3 MACE and SUSTAIN 6 studies evaluating Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) OZEMPIC (semaglutide) in type 2 diabetics showed positive effects on cardiovascular (CV) risk in patients at high CV risk regardless of having a previous CV event at the start of the study. The data were presented at the ESC Congress in Munich.

Patients receiving once-weekly OZEMPIC experienced reduced risk of in time to first occurence of non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke or cardiovascular death.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.

Previously: Novo's long-acting GLP-1 analogue lowers risk of CV events in sixth and last late-stage study in T2D (April 28, 2016)