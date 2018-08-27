Player’s Network announces record monthly sales

Player’s Network (OTCQB:PNTV) announced record sales of over $2.1M, since the recent acquisition of Green Leaf Farms Salinas Valley.

Additionally, the Company has filed an extension for their quarterly report while they implement the necessary compliance controls including but not limited to books and records and standard operating procedures as they transition the acquisition from a private business to a wholly owned subsidiary of PNTV.

The Company has been in the development stage until they recently completed an acquisition of a 56,000sq.ft. existing grow operation in Salinas Valley that accounted for the majority of the revenue growth.

They are hosting a live online webinar to discuss the Company's revenue and acquisition strategy at 4:20 p.m. PDT (7:20 P.M. ET) on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018. Online attendees are limited to the first 100 people who RSVP.

Press Release