CyrusOne completes Zenium deal, expanding European footprint

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) closes previously announced acquisition of Zenium Data Centers, a data center provider with properties in Europe's two largest data center markets--London and Frankfurt.

Acquisition was financed with $300M delayed draw term loan and borrowings under its $1.7B revolving credit facility. It also assumed about $85M of debt outstanding under Zeniums euro-denominated credit facility.

“By the end of 2019, we expect our European platform to provide nearly 250 megawatts of potential data center inventory, inclusive of both the Zenium platform together with our organic site development efforts, spread across four major markets, giving us one of the largest platforms in Europe," says Jonathan Schildkraut, executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

