Tesla sized up with Model 3 numbers back in the spotlight

It looks like we are back to VIN tracking on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after Elon Musk and the board agreed to keep the company in the public sphere.

Baird analyst Ben Kallo is back on the offensive, saying Tesla has averaged about 1.5K VIN registrations per day in August. While conceding that Tesla's shares will remain under pressure as long as the SEC cloud hangs over it, he thinks investors may be underestimating the adjusting earnings potential of the EV automaker.

In perhaps an important development, Tesla stated yesterday that it was not actively searching to hire a chief operating officer. Many analysts have stated that a COO hire could soothe some anxiety around Tesla after the "funding secured" tweet, stories on Musk and the late Friday night timing of its stay public plan.

Veteran Tesla watcher Gene Munster of Loup Ventures thinks it will take at least six months for the sound and fury around Tesla to fade away. "This is not a situation where we can just forget about it. It’s created a new layer of questions for investors. And now Tesla needs to get back to basics, which is ramping Model 3 production and profitability," Munster tells Bloomberg.

Tesla is a little more than a month out from updating on Q3 production and deliveries.

Shares of Tesla are down 3.13% in premarket trading to $312.70.

