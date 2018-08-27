Berry Global Group announces acquisition of Laddawn, Inc.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) has completed the acquisition of Laddawn, Inc. for an undisclosed term.

“We are extremely excited with what Laddawn’s proven web and mobile sales platforms will bring to our Engineered Materials portfolio, as well as, the possibility to expand these platforms to include other Berry products," said Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO of Berry. “We believe Laddawn’s highly-technical online capabilities will support immediate growth, via this e-Commerce platform, to assist in quicker customer response times and small order fulfillments for the faster growing small and medium sized customer base. The combined Laddawn and Berry custom film product portfolio will provide a vast range of product offerings to thousands of valued customers further strengthening our core films business.”