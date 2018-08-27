Bayer's Xarelto comes up short in two late-stage studies

New data from two Phase 3 clinical trials, COMMANDER HF and MARINER, evaluating Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) and development partner Janssen Research & Development, LLC's (NYSE:JNJ) XARELTO (rivaroxaban) fell short of expectations. The results were presented at the ESC Congress in Munich.

In COMMANDER HF, patients with heart failure and coronary artery disease receiving XARELTO showed numerical reductions in heart attacks and strokes but the difference in reducing composite CV risk was not statistically significant compared to standard-of-care treatment.

In MARINER, XARELTO failed to beat placebo in reducing the composite of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE) and VTE-related death after hospital discharge in high-risk medically ill patients. Also, the major bleeding rate in the treatment group was not statistically different than the control group.