BYD signs battery investment deal with Chongqing

Chinese automaker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) says it signed an investment cooperation agreement with the local government of Chongqing to invest 10B yuan in building a power battery program with an annual capacity of 20GWh.

The facility is being designed to manufacture core products such as power battery cells, modules and develop other supporting industries.

A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) holds a 9.89% stake in BYD as a long-term bet on the EV market.

BYD has had an up and down year in Hong Kong trading and currently trades about 40% below its 52-week high.