Esperion announces positive results from phase 3 bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination pill study

Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) announces positive top-line results from the pivotal Phase 3 bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination pill study (1002-053). This trial was a randomized, double-blind study conducted to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the bempedoic acid 180 mg / ezetimibe 10 mg combination pill compared to bempedoic acid, ezetimibe or placebo in patients treated with maximally tolerated statins.

The study enrolling 382 high-risk patients met its key efficacy endpoints, including: 35% LDL-C lowering for the combination pill at 12 weeks compared to 3% for placebo, 24% for ezetimibe 10 mg (EZE) and 20% for bempedoic acid 180 mg (BA);

Reduction of 34% for the FDC in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) compared to 4% increase in placebo and 20% reductions for BA and 9% for EZE.

In a post-hoc analysis of patients considered statin intolerant, the combination pill LDL-C lowering was 43% compared to a 1% increase for placebo.

In this 12-week study, the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combo pill was observed to be safe and well-tolerated.

Topline data from Study 2 (1002-047) are now expected in October. NDAs will be submitted during Q1 2019.