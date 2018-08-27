Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) initiated with Neutral rating and $13 (25% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch citing challenges in driving omadacycline sales above $300M if it commercializes on its own.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) initiated with Buy rating and $8.50 (202% upside) at Citigroup citing expectations of $390M in peak sales for lead drug Tavalisse in ITP and 50% (coin toss) chance of success in autoimmune hemolytic anemia (mid-stage data expected in H1 2019). Shares up 11% premarket on average volume.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) price target raised to $108 (13% upside) at Argus Research.