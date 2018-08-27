Gulf Resources reports damage to facilities from typhoon flooding

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) is assessing damage at its bromine factories, crude salt pans, and mining areas were damaged from flooding caused by Typhoon Winbiya.

While all its facilities had some damage, bromine factories No. 7, 8, and 9 were the most seriously affected, the company says.

The equipment, buildings, crude salt pans, roads, electricity, wells, aqueduct and etc. sustained varying degrees of damage.

Gulf Resources hasn't yet determined the timing and cost of the required repairs or replacement.

