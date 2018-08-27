Zimmer Biomet site receives FDA Warning Letter

Zimmer Biomet Holdings' (NYSE:ZBH) Warsaw, Indiana site has received a Warning Letter from the FDA related to cGMP deficiencies.

The Warning Letter, specific to the North Campus facility, resulted from a reinspection in April and prohibits the issuance of Certificates to Foreign Governments (FDA certification that the products made there are in compliance with FDA standards) until the deficiencies are corrected.

The company expects to resolve all issues cited in the letter and does not expect it to materially impact financial results.