Nokia secures EU loan for 5G development

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has secured a €500M loan from the European Investment Bank to step up development of next-generation 5G technology capable of faster speeds, wider coverage and more stable connections.

“We have to understand that China and the U.S. have moved fast with the 5G. It is very important to have European companies going in for this competition,” EIB vice president Alexander Stubb told Helsingin Sanomat.

The bank had earlier this year signed a €250M loan deal with Swedish rival, Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), but EIB noted that the terms of the agreements were different.