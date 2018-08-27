Chubb inks license pact with Duck Creek Technologies

Chubb (NYSE:CB) signs enterprise license agreement with Duck Creek Technologies, expanding their relationship globally.

The expanded relationship with Duck Creek is one component of the insurer’s focus on transforming itself to thrive in the digital age.

“Chubb utilizes Duck Creek solutions to support several businesses, including offerings for the small commercial marketplace in North America and claims-related technology in the company’s international travel and accident and health insurance businesses," says Chubb Chief Information Officer Monique Shivanandan. The agreement extends the platform's capabilities to Chubb's other business lines globally, she says.

