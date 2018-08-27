Alnylam and Ionis up on lower perceived threat from Pfizer's tafamidis in ATTR

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY +4.6% ) is up in early trade on the heels of Pfizer's (PFE -0.9% ) announced late-stage data on tafamidis in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.

Evercore ISI's Josh Schimmer says Pfizer's data were "strong" but 20 mg was not differentiated from 80 mg and there was more limited efficacy in the ATTRm (hereditary) population than patisiran.

Ionic Pharmaceuticals (IONS +2.9% ) is up as well on the diminished threat to inotersen. Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA +2.1% ) is up as well.

