Oppenheimer confident on dollar store chains ahead of earnings

Oppenheimer lifts price targets on Dollar General (DG +0.2% ) and Dollar Tree (DLTR +0.7% ) ahead of earnings reports due out later this week from both the retailers.

Dollar store breakdown: "We still remain constructive on the dollar store space even after the recent rally. Consistent with our views the past several months, DG remains our top pick and we consider DLTR as the higher beta play in the space given greater uncertainty with the FDO turn."

The price target on Dollar General is raised to $120 from $108, while the PT on Dollar Tree goes to $108 from $92.