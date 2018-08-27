FuelCell prices convertible preferred stock

FuelCell Energy (FCEL -3.5% ) has priced an underwritten offering of 30,680 shares of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock with a stated value of $1,000 per share.

The Series D Preferred Stock carries a 0.0% dividend and is convertible into common shares at $1.38 per common share. Each share of Series D Preferred Stock is being sold at a price of $880.0522 for gross proceeds of $27M.

FuelCell Energy intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, project financing, and general corporate purposes.