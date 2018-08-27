Sienna Bio up 3% on advancement of SNA-125

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA +2.6% ) announces results from a first-in-human study of JAK3/TrkA inhibitor SNA-125 for the topical treatment of mild-to-moderate psoriasis.

The Phase 1/2, double-blind study in 15 subjects was designed to measure an effect on inflammatory skin infiltrate thickness, local tolerability, and histology and biomarkers with two doses of SNA-125 prototype gel applied once daily for 10 days.

SNA-125 was well-tolerated with no safety signals observed. Neither dose of SNA-125 (0.2 or 2%) reduced the inflammatory skin infiltrate thickness from baseline, but a modest reduction in epidermal thickness from baseline was observed in the 0.2% cohort.

Phase 2 development should start in H2 2019.

Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 study in atopic dermatitis are expected next quarter.