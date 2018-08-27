Facing new rules, techs press for federal privacy law

Amid a rough year on the user-privacy front, major tech platforms are "aggressively" lobbying the Trump administration to create a federal privacy law, one that would overrule a tougher California state law, The New York Times reports.

Facebook (FB +1.6% ), Google (GOOG +0.8% , GOOGL +0.8% ), IBM (IBM +0.8% ), Microsoft (MSFT +0.2% ) and others are part of the effort, paced by groups like the Information Technology Industry Council.

California's June law set a guidepost for the rest of the country on users' rights to know about what data is being collected and shared, but it hits the center of many Internet companies' ad-based revenue streams, dependent on such volumes of personal data.

Top lobbyists for tech companies agreed with Facebook's Joel Kaplan that the California law could be more problematic than Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, which spurred industrywide changes in privacy disclosures.

Internet companies seem to have come around to the idea that some regulation on privacy is inevitable and want to have a hand in writing the friendliest possible rules.