Sell-siders bullish on Pfizer tafamidis after release of positive data

Sell-side analysts weigh in on Pfizer's (PFE -1.9% ) Vyndaqel (tafamidis) after the company released late-stage data in patients with wild-type or variant (hereditary) transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.

Barclays' Geoff Meacham (EQUAL WEIGHT/$40): Data should support U.S. approval and expanced label in Europe next year. Peak sales could reach $1B despite lack of evidence of a clear dose response.

Cantor's Louise Chen (OVERWEIGHT/$45): Results are "good news" and should propel shares higher.

JPMorgan's Anupam Rama (BUY/$42): Sees Pfizer's data as a "clearing event" for competitors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY +15.1% ) (OVERWEIGHT/$126) and Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX -32.5% ) with AG10 citing "plenty of room for differentiation" from tafamidis (investors appear to disagree his assessment of Eidos).

Stifel's Paul Matteis: Data a "net neutral for ALNY and AKCA (AKCA +2.1% ) considering marginal 18-month results for tafamidis and higher hazard ratios compared to ALNY's ONPATTRO. [ALNY: BUY/$123; IONS: HOLD/$47; AKCA: HOLD/$33]

Previously: Pfizer's tafamidis shows positive effect in late-stage ATTR-CM study; shares up 1% premarket (Aug. 27)