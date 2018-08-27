Volkswagen was interested in Tesla

Goldman Sachs and Silver Lake had Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKPY) lined up as one of the investors willing to pitch in to take Tesla (TSLA -1.7% ) private, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal.

The German automaker is said to be part of a group willing to come in with $30B at $420 per share.

Musk reportedly was uninterested in giving Volkswagen a greater amount of control in the company than Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) had when they held stakes in the past.

Volkswagen has a sweeping plan to bring 80 new EVs to the market by 2025 and offer electric versions of every model across brands [VW, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY, OTCPK:POAHY), Bentley, Lamborghini] by 2030. The apparent willingness of Volkswagen to buy itself EV market share could rattle other parts of the auto industry.

