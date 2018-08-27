Limelight Networks +9.8% as Craig-Hallum sees heavy OTT upside

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is up 9.8% after Craig-Hallum points to a potential doubling in its initiation note.

In starting the company at Buy, the firm has a price target of $6 (implying 25% upside) but says the stock could move 50-100% amid surging demand for over-the-top video: The stock is "disconnected from fundamentals," analyst Jeff Van Rhee says. Nearly half its revenue comes from video delivery where it's set to take traffic coming from Hulu, DirecTV Now and others. (h/t Bloomberg)