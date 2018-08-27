Mexican peso, U.S. stock market gain after Trump tweets Mexico deal `looking good'

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumps 0.8% to 26,003.93 and the Mexican peso rises 1.2% against the U.S. dollar after President Donald Trump says "A big deal looking good with Mexico!" via Twitter Monday morning.

A Mexican official says trade talks with the U.S. have been completed, CNBC reports. U.S. and Mexico have "reached understanding on key issues," the official said, adding that Canada will now "re-engage" in negotiations.

CNBC also reports that President Trump is set to make an announcement regarding NAFTA at 11 AM ET.

The DJIA opened at 25,882.71 Monday morning.The peso trading for 18.7 per U.S. dollar vs 18.9 earlier in the day.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, DBMX, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX

