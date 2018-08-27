More on Highway Holdings Q1 results

Highway Holdings (HIHO -2% ) reported Q1 revenue of $4.05M a decrease of 23.7% Y/Y, reflecting reduction in orders from two of the larger OEM customers.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 26 bps to 25.7% and operating margin declined by 356 bps to 1.04%.

SG&A expenses were $1M a decrease of 11.9% Y/Y and margin was at 24.7% up by 330 bps , due to steep decrease in net sales.

Inventories were at $2.78M a decline of -5.1% compared to last quarter.

Company has cash and restricted cash of $10.4M as of June 30, 2018.

Previously: Highway Holdings reports Q1 results (Aug. 27)