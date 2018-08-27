CannaRoyalty divests its 6.14% equity stake in AltMed to Tidal Royalty

CannaRoyalty (OTCQX:CNNRF +11.1% ) enters into a binding letter of intent with Tidal Royalty (OTCPK:TDRYF -2.3% ) whereby Tidal Royalty will acquire CNNRF's equity stake and royalty entitlement in Alternative Medical Enterprises or AltMed

CannaRoyalty will receive C$8M, as well as maintain the right to license (3.5% royalty on net sales) on MÜV products in California, Nevada, Canada and other select markets.

Additionally, according to data published by Arcview Market Research & BDS Analytics, indicates that worldwide consumer spending on legal cannabis is expected to reach $57B by 2027, with adult-use cannabis making up the majority of spending, ~$38.3B and medical spending reach $19.1B.