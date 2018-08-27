U.S., Mexico reportedly reach trade agreement; Trump sets to announce 11AM ET

Trade talks between U.S. and Mexico wrap up, with the two nations reaching an "understanding on key issues," CNBC reports, citing a Mexican official.

President Trump, meanwhile, is set to make an announcement about NAFTA at about 11 AM ET, the network reports.

Earlier Trump said via Twitter, "A big deal looking good with Mexico!"

"Once the bilateral issues get resolved, Canada will be joining the talks to work on both bilateral issues and our trilateral issues," Chrystia Freeland, Canada's foreign minister, said Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average +0.7% to 25,977.96; S&P +0.6% to 2,891.33; Nasdaq +0.8% to 8,011.49.

Mexican peso rises 1.25% against the U.S. dollar to trade at about 18.7 per U.S. dollar.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield up 1.5 basis points to 2.841% at 10:31 AM ET.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, DBMX, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX