Aequus Pharmaceuticals up 4.9% post Q2 results

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AQSZF +4.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 103% Y/Y to $0.38M.

Decrease in net losses of 48% Y/Y, primarily due to increased revenues and a decrease in R&D expenditures.

The Company successfully closed two financings with total proceeds of $1.58M.

The Company issued 4M units at a price of $0.20 per share for total proceeds of $0.8M.

Aequus added to its commercial pipeline as it entered into a commercial agreement with Mynosys Cellular Devices.

