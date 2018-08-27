TiVo +4.6% as B. Riley sees 69% upside

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) is up 4.6% after B. Riley FBR reiterates its Buy rating and boosts its target price to $23, from $19.

That implies 69% upside from today's already higher price.

B. Riley added TiVo to its Alpha Generator, pointing to compelling opportunity from TiVo's ongoing strategic review, which could yet end up with a few favorable outcomes; the company could sell its product segment, use net operating losses to shield gains and take its IP licensing segment private, notes analyst Eric Wold. (h/t Bloomberg)

Valuation has been held down by investor focus on the company's litigation with Comcast, he notes.

Previously: TiVo sinks on report of Amazon DVR plans (updated) (Aug. 17 2018)

Previously: TiVo +4.9% as quarter report updates strategic review (Aug. 08 2018)

Previously: TiVo loses another patent battle to Comcast (Aug. 07 2018)