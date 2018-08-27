U.S.'s top student loan official resigns: AP

The top U.S. government official overseeing the $1.5T student loan market resigned Monday, the Associated Press reports.

Seth Frotman will step down from his role as student loan ombudsman at the end of this week. He cites the White House's hostility toward protecting the country's millions of student loan borrowers, the AP says.

Since Mick Mulvaney took over as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Frotman's student loan office was moved to under consumer education rather than enforcement.

