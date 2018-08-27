Pernix Therapeutics continues slide, down 12%

Thinly traded nano cap Pernix Therapeutics (PTX -11.8% ) is down on more than double normal, albeit on turnover of only 177K shars. The stock has lost over half its value in a month.

Share have sold off amidst the flurry of activity aimed at reining in the opioid crisis, creating headwinds for top seller Zohydro ER (hydrocodone bitartrate). Q2 sales were $8.3M (+28%) due mainly to a price increase.

The company is part of an investor group that recently acquired the assets of Orexigen, maker of weight loss med Contrave (naltrexone HCl), via a special purpose entity called Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals. 5% of Contrave sales will go to Pernix as a management fee.

Previously: Orexigen agrees to sell itself to Nalpropion Pharma for $75M; shares down 34% (April 23)