New Telesat high-throughput satellite enters commercial service

Telesat says its new Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite is fully operational and has entered commercial service.

The high-throughput satellite, built by Maxar's (MAXR -1.9% ) SSL, will serve consumer, enterprise and mobility markets across the Americas and Atlantic.

It combines regional beams and high-throughput spot beams in the Ku band, with additional HTS spot beams in the Ka band.

Hughes Network Systems (SATS +0.5% ) has signed a 15-year agreement for the bird's Ka-band capacity, which it will use for expanding broadband satellite for consumers and businesses in South America. Telesat also has long-term deals for the entire Ka-band capacity over Northern Canada.