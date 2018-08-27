New Telesat high-throughput satellite enters commercial service

Telesat says its new Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite is fully operational and has entered commercial service.
The high-throughput satellite, built by Maxar's (MAXR -1.9%) SSL, will serve consumer, enterprise and mobility markets across the Americas and Atlantic.
It combines regional beams and high-throughput spot beams in the Ku band, with additional HTS spot beams in the Ka band.
Hughes Network Systems (SATS +0.5%) has signed a 15-year agreement for the bird's Ka-band capacity, which it will use for expanding broadband satellite for consumers and businesses in South America. Telesat also has long-term deals for the entire Ka-band capacity over Northern Canada.
Telesat's principal shareholders are Loral Space & Communications (LORL +1.5%) and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board.
