Hain Celestial earnings preview

Hain Celestial (HAIN +0.1%) reports earnings tomorrow before the bell.
Analysts expect the company to disclose revenue of $629M and EPS of $0.26. Hain is also seen generating EBITDA of $60M in Q2.
The consensus view for full-year Hain guidance is for revenue of $2.54B and EPS of $1.32.
Hain is up +10% since the Q1 earnings report was released. By coincidence, elevated options activity on Hain implies a 10% move up or down tomorrow after the earnings numbers are spilled.
