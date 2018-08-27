Cedar Fair to open new hotel at Wonderland site near Toronto

Cedar Fair (FUN +0.5% ) announces that it signed a pair of hotel services agreements with a Hyatt affiliate for a dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotel on the site of the company's Canada's Wonderland amusement park near Toronto in Vaughan, Ontario.

The amusement park operator says the dual-branded hotel will offer 203 rooms in a high-tech contemporary environment.

Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2019, with an opening date planned for late 2020.

Source: Press Release