Money flow stays positive in biotechs, XBI up 6% since last week

Biotechs continue their modest rally. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI +1.9% ) is up albeit on below average. It has jumped 6% since last week.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS +8.9% ) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY +20.7% ) are leading the way as investors perceive improved prospects for inotersen and patisiran, respectively, after Pfizer released late-stage data on tafamidis.