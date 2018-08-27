Money flow stays positive in biotechs, XBI up 6% since last week

Biotechs continue their modest rally. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI +1.9%) is up albeit on below average. It has jumped 6% since last week.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS +8.9%) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY +20.7%) are leading the way as investors perceive improved prospects for inotersen and patisiran, respectively, after Pfizer released late-stage data on tafamidis.
Selected tickers: (DRNA +2.7%)(FPRX +1.1%)(GBT +1.3%)(INCY +4%)(XON +1.1%)(CRSP +3.6%)(EDIT +2.7%)(NTLA +4.1%)(UTHR +2.5%)(SAGE +2.9%)(REGN +2.6%)(PBYI +1.2%)(NKTR +3.5%)(EXAS +0.3%)(BPMC +4.6%)(BMRN +1.9%)(TSRO +5.1%)(CLVS +3%)(CELG +2%)(GILD +1.6%)(GLPG +1.1%)(BLUE +4%)(BGNE +2.7%)(ALKS +3.3%)(ALXN +2.8%)(BIIB +0.1%)(AMGN +0.8%)(VRTX +1.5%)(AKCA +2.2%)
