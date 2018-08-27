Stock markets at record highs after U.S. and Mexico reach trade deal

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reach all-time highs Mexico and U.S. have reached a bilateral trade agreement. The S&P 500 is up 0.7% t o 2,894.12, after touching 2,896.43 earlier; Nasdaq exceeds 8,000, rising 0.9% to 8,017.45.

The pact will be called the United States-Mexico trade agreement, replacing the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) name, Reuters reports.

Talks with Canada to begin immediately with aim to reach final pact by Friday, Reuters saying, citing a U.S. trade official.

Previously: U.S., Mexico reportedly reach trade agreement; Trump sets to announce 11AM ET (Aug. 27)