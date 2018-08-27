JetBlue to raise fees

JetBlue (JBLU +0.2%) raised the stakes in the airline fees game after it instituted a policy to charge $30 for the first checked bag of customers.
JetBlue is the first U.S. carrier to hit the $30 per bag level.
The airline is also changing fees for its Blue and Blue Plus fares to a max level of $200 per ticket from $150 per ticket previously.
The move by JetBlue to raise fares is likely to be matched in part by some airlines peers, and sets apart Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.1%) even further from the industry.
